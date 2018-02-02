Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colour runs – where fundraisers undertake a charity fun run while being bombarded with brightly coloured powder – are all the rage.

Now a Huddersfield-based company has passed the test with its flying colours to launch an innovative non-flammable colour throwing powder brand to the UK outdoor event marketplace.

Care Fundraising Supplies, based at Tanyard Road, Milnsbridge, said the new powder, developed in conjunction with Indian manufacturing partners in Mumbai, has been independently tested and certified non-flammable across the EU and US.

The company is believed to be the first UK-based supplier able to claim that the colour powder used at mass participation events is tested and certified non-flammable, non-toxic and made from natural ingredients.

Technical director Colin Holmes said: “This is a huge step forward for the colour powder market in the UK.

“We have been selling colour powder to events across the UK for over five years now, culminating in over 60 tonnes of colour powder leaving our warehouse in Huddersfield in 2017.

“During this period, we have seen the health and safety requirements from our customers becoming increasingly stringent.

“We were constantly being asked about the make-up, toxicity and flammability of the powder, with good reason – colour powder events encompass all age ranges, so there is understandably a real desire to make these events as safe as possible.”

Manufactured from corn starch and natural dyes, the new Ministry of Colours-branded powder comes in a range of seven colours – red, green, yellow, blue, pink, orange and purple – in keeping with the traditions of the Hindu Holi festival where the use of colour powder

originates.

Business development director Kim Beaumont said: “We are really enjoying the positive buzz we are receiving in relation to the new Ministry of Colours products.”

Kim said: “We are also really excited to bring squeezy bottles and powder cannons of non-flammable colour powder to the UK marketplace for the first time.

“It’s a really exciting time for the company.

“A great deal of time and effort has gone into producing these new products and brand.

“We are currently speaking to Holi event planners across the UK in advance of their celebrations starting at the beginning of March.

“We’re also really excited to be engaging with large summer event organisers for the first time.

“Safety is at the centre of their thinking and we believe we have developed the perfect product to help them confidently plan their colour powder events for 2018.”

The Care Collection also provides items such as badges, charity collection boxes and buckets, personalised clothing, balloons and stickers for outdoor events such as charity runs