A man called police and threatened to blow up a car, a court was told.

Shamus Hussain asked for a specific officer he’d had dealings with previously to attend at his home in Moorside Road, Dewsbury.

The 32-year-old was then heard to make the threat in front of several witnesses, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of using or threatening unlawful violence to cause a person to fear for their personal safety, also known as affray.

The incident happened when police arrived at his home on July 8, the court heard.

Hussain is alleged to have requested a specific officer from the police call handler and said: “Come and get me if you’ve got the balls!”

He threatened to light up the vehicle if anybody came any closer to him, prosecutor Vicky Trueman said.

Hussain’s solicitor Paul Blanchard said that he had no intention to harm anybody but himself.

His trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on October 9 and is expected to last for one hour.

He was granted conditional bail in the meantime.