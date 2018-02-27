Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the shooting of a teenager in Huddersfield are urging the local community to come forward with information.

Firearms officers responded to Nether Crescent in Rawthorpe at around 7pm on Sunday night after reports of shots fired.

On arrival they found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries who was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital by ambulance.

No details have been released on his injuries but his condition is not life threatening.

Police have since launched a major investigation and are treating the incident as ‘targeted’.

They have today reassured the public they are doing everything they can to trace those responsible and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the incident at the weekend and I would like to appeal to members of the public and the community to come forward with any information to assist with our enquiries.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or any vehicles present which are not familiar to the area.”

Witnesses said there was a large number of unmarked and marked police vehicles and ambulances in the Brown Royd Avenue and Nether Hall Avenue area.

The police helicopter was also in the air and residents said that an ambulance was given a police convoy out of the area - suspected to be ferrying the victim to hospital.

Eyewitness Julie Woodhead, said: “I had just ordered a takeaway and was looking out of the window waiting for it to arrive when a load of armed response police officers rolled up.

“At the top of the ginnel there looked to be a group of teenagers and police with their helicopter hovering overhead.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180094322 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.