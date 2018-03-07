Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters are warned of delays during the evening rush hour on the M1.

There has been severe delays on the northbound section of the M1, near the turn off for Huddersfield, all day as workers carry out emergency repairs to a bridge joint on Calder Bridge.

Lane one (of three) remains closed and as well as the entry slip at Junction 39.

It began at 10am and the M1 came to a standstill between Junction 38 (Darton/Huddersfield) and J39 (Wakefield/Durkar).

Our specialist team are on scene at #CalderBridge #M1 northbound at J39 where the entry sliproad remains closed, along with lane 1 on the main carraigeway. Leaving Wakefield via A636 for M1 north? - use M1 south and turn at J38. @MyWakefield @WYP_RPU @WYP_DCRWakefld @WYP_CCC pic.twitter.com/Q0s6w94hKG — Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) March 7, 2018

All traffic was held at a standstill while lane closures were put in place around the work site, and traffic moved slowly until after 1pm when Highways were able to re-open some lanes.

However, Highways England say one lane will remain closed during the day adding: “On the M1 northbound at J39, lane one, through the junction and the northbound entry sliproad, remain closed due to emergency repairs.

“We expect the repairs to take several hours and impact the evening peak period.”

Traffic is also very slow on the A636 Denby Dale Road Northbound at B6475 Thornes Road, with congestion to the M1 as a result of the issue on the motorway and traffic diverting away.

Live: Huddersfield breaking news - Wednesday March 7