Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A distressed family who took their pet to the vet simply to confirm it was dead were charged £106.

The Iqbal family's cat Toby was hit by a car last weekend outside their home on Halifax Road in Birkby .

The two-year-old ginger tabby died immediately but they took it to Companion Care Huddersfield for some closure.

Dad-of-three Asif Iqbal said: "He was still warm so the kids were crying and saying 'what if there's still a chance?'

"My wife and neighbour Jawad Ahmad knew instantly it was dead, but they took the cat to see the vet, who spent no longer than two minutes to confirm that Toby was dead.

"No treatment was provided.

"However, my wife was asked to pay £106. For what - to confirm in less than two minutes that the cat was dead?

"It wasn't until they got home to bury the cat that they thought 'wait, what have we just paid £106 for?'"

The surgery, which is based inside Pets at Home in the Great Northern Retail Park , charge customers who are not registered £106 for emergency weekend consultations.

Mr Iqbal has contacted the surgery, who claim that his wife and his neighbour were both advised of this prior to the consultation - which they deny happened.

The Examiner has contacted Companion Care Huddersfield for a comment.