A newborn baby was involved in a house fire in Huddersfield.

Crews were called to the home on Fell Grove in Sheepridge shortly after 3.30am today.

A fire is believed to have started in a tumble drier and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to check three children - one of them a newborn baby - and two adults.

They are thought to be OK.

The fire crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick fire stations fought the fire and then carried the drier outside.

The fire was tackled using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus and then a big positive pressure ventilation fan was needed to blow the smoke out of the house.

It’s not clear at this stage how much damage has been caused.

Fell Grove is just off Long Hill Road which leads down to Bradford Road at Fartown.

The fire happened on the same day West Yorkshire Fire and rescue holds its Emergency Services Show at its headquarters on the A651 Bradford Road in Birkenshaw from 11.30am to 4.30pm.

All the blue light services will be there putting on demonstrations.

It costs £2 to go in with proceeds for The Firefighters Charity and St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.