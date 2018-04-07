Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major road shut by a landslide caused by heavy rain has now reopened ... but there will still be delays.

The landslip closed Woodhead Road at Berry Brow - the main route into the Holme Valley - in both directions.

But now a concrete bunker has been built to stop the land slipping any more but it means one lane of the road will remain closed for the time being.

And with gasworks close by nearer Lockwood on the same road also needing temporary traffic lights, it’s a double whammy for drivers.

The landslip on Wednesday lunchtime on banking alongside Woodhead Road, Taylor Hill, left motorists heading to and from the Holme Valley having to find alternative routes.

Kirklees Council was forced to implement an emergency road closure of the A-road at about 1pm after a wall behind a property in Taylor Hill Road collapsed, sending rubble crashing down towards the busy route.

Council contractors were sent in to try and resolve the problem and the main road in and out of Huddersfield was closed between Lockwood Scar and Waingate near to the Laxmi Indian restaurant.

Jonathan Hutchinson from Hutchinson Demolition and Dismantling Ltd in Ravensthorpe who performs a lot of emergency call-outs for Kirklees Council, was asked to provide a more permanent solution. Initially he and his son Steven used a large cherry picker type crane to access the elevated dry stone wall in a bid to make it safe.

Jonathan said: “We began work on Wednesday to make it safe. Then the council asked me to arrange transport of concrete blocks from its store in Mirfield to the site. Hopefully this has shored the affected area up and I don’t think there will be any more landslips there though it does depend on the rain.

“We had a lot of rain continuously on Tuesday which caused the problems.”