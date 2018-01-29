Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conmen pretending to be council workers have been targeting elderly victims.

People in Golcar, Salendine Nook and Mirfield have been targeted by suspects posing as council workers.

In all four incidents, the suspects have said they are attending from the council in response to water problems in the area. Police said nothing was taken from any of the homes targeted.

Det Con Joanne Jabczynski from Kirklees District CID said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during the incidents but it has clearly been very distressing for all the victims involved.

“It would appear the suspects have targeted older people who live alone and may appear to be more vulnerable.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any knowledge of these incidents or may have been in or around the areas highlighted on Wednesday (January 24) or may know or have seen anyone matching the suspect’s descriptions, or acting suspiciously to come forward and speak to the police.

“If you have any concerns about the person attending your address, or the address of a friend or family member at any time contact the police. Any legitimate caller will be understanding of your checks and concerns.”

The incidents have all taken place on Wednesday January 24 between 12pm and 2.30pm in Golcar and Salendine Nook in Huddersfield and in Mirfield.

The first was on Rufford Road in Golcar at midday where two men entered the property.

One is aged 25-30, 5ft 8ins, stocky build and he wore a cap and a grey zip-up top.

His accomplice is white aged 22-25 with light coloured hair.

Both are believed to have used a white box type van.

A second incident a short time later saw three men enter a property on Tintern Avenue in Golcar.

The first is white, 5ft 10ins tall of medium build with a round face and dark eyes. He was clean shaven and wore a dark blue cap with a peak and a dark top and bottoms.

The second man is white and he wore similar clothing but was slightly taller and thinner, while the third man wore a dark cap and trousers.

The third incident was on Wilson Avenue in Mirfield at 1.35pm and involved two men.

The first is white aged 30 to 40, around 5ft 8ins tall with a broad build, a fat face with a blue hat. He wore blue trousers and a blue top and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

His accomplice is white, in his 40s, around 5ft 10ins and slim. He had a grey hoody over his head, grey bottoms and spoke with an Irish accent.

A house on New Hey Road in Salendine Nook was targeted at around 2.30pm and involved two men.

The first is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, skinny build with dark hair and a beard and he wore blue jeans, black anorak zipped up and had a Yorkshire accent.

His accomplice is white, around 5ft 5ins tall and skinny. He wore blue jeans and a grey hooded top. He has a ginger/blond beard, wore black gloves and has a foreign accent.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Con Jabczynski at Kirklees CID via101, quoting reference 13180039130. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.