A controlling father who starved his daughter and treated her like a slave has avoided jail.

The 17-year-old was subjected to 11 years of physical and emotional abuse at the taxi driver’s hands.

He threw cutlery and a metal pole at her, said he would burn down the house with her in it and threatened to chop her up into pieces.

The Ravensthorpe man labelled the frightened girl a prostitute when she attempted to dress in more western clothing and forced her to wear a headscarf and read the Koran.

He had denied charges of assault and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour but was found guilty following a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that at one point the girl tried to kill herself because of the suffering caused by her domineering, extremely religious Muslim father.

She was aged just six when the abuse started at the family home she shares with her parents and siblings, the Huddersfield court was told.

Her father began slapping and punching her and pulling her by her ears but laughed off his cruel behaviour as ‘fun’.

Mr Wills said: “He would throw spoons, forks or anything he could get his hands on at her. He physically and emotionally abused her and made her feel useless.”

On one occasion when he caught her wearing a mini skirt and knee high boots he labelled her a ‘prostitute’ and ‘a tart’.

She said: “He disrespects the women in the household. He got me out of bed in the middle of the night and tried to cut my hair because I wouldn’t wear my head scarf.

“My father forces me to pray and wear a head scarf and read the Koran.

“He does not respect my privacy and would walk into my bedroom when me and my sister were getting changed.

“He’s threatened to lock all of us in the house and set it alight.”

The victim said that her father would frequently humiliate her in front of her siblings and at one point last year starved her for two weeks, the “only food she had being sneaked into her room by her sibling”, Mr Wills said.

The court heard how she lived a miserable existence, banned from the living room and spending most of the time confined to her room.

The teenager said that she was not allowed a mobile phone and had been forbidden from having contact with her cousins on her mother’s side of the family.

Her father beat her with a metal pole and a vacuum cleaner, made fun of her ‘big bottom’ and treated her like a slave by making her cook and clean, Mr Wills said.

She said: “He thinks that this is what women are for and I feel enslaved by him.

“He said: ‘Why don’t you like me, why do you keep running away from me every time I see you?’

“You are running away from yourself and I’m trying to show you I love you. I’ll chop you up into pieces and love you like that’.”

Magistrates were told about one incident when the victim’s father slammed her against a wall and choked her until she nearly passed out.

The defendant said he was a religious man who expected respect in his household.

Andy Day, mitigating, said: “He agrees that perhaps his parenting method is harsh but he said he was purely trying to safeguard her from the excesses of a more liberal upbringing.

“He knows that the father-daughter bond is now broken and he has no wish to reconcile with her.”

Magistrates sentenced him to 14 weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

He will have to compete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £300 to the victim and £310 prosecution costs.

They made a restraining order banning the defendant from contacting her or going to her new address indefinitely.