A man accused of attacking his partner because she wanted to go out with her friends has appeared in court.

Umayr Zamir, 28, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

He denies two charges of assault by beating and an allegation of criminal damage.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the Huddersfield court that Zamir and his partner had been together for 18 months.

He said that he controlled her during their relationship and on March 8 an argument broke out between them at her home in Howard Street, Batley.

Mr Wills told magistrates that she wanted to go out with her friends and Zamir refused to let her do so.

During the row he allegedly assaulted her twice and smashed a mirror belonging to her.

Zamir, of Bath Street in Batley, had been given conditional bail ahead of his trial next Tuesday.

But he was remanded after being arrested for breaching his bail conditions and new offences related to the same complainant.

There was no application for his bail and magistrates remanded him into custody until his trial date.