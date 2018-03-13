Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man handed a suspended jail term for burgling a cricket club was arrested after ignoring his court order.

David Howe, of Sykes Road in Earlsheaton, was handed the 18-week suspended jail term in November last year.

But he failed to go for his induction appointments with the Probation Service on November 24 and December 1 and was arrested.

The 36-year-old also failed to be present when EMS staff attended at his address to fit his curfew monitoring equipment, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client was recently diagnosed with Hepatitis C which “really knocked him for six and focused his mind.”

Magistrates extended a community order Howe was already subject to by nine months and added 60 hours of unpaid work.

He is still subject to an 18-week suspended sentence and will be jailed if he fails to comply with this.

Magistrates told Howe that he will have to pay £50 prosecution costs.