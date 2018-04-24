Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted criminal has been told to expect a prison sentence after admitting robbing a man at knifepoint.

Kamran Zafran, who suffers from emotionally unstable personality disorder, appeared in Leeds Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to robbery and having a weapon or a bladed article with a point, namely a knife.

The victim was robbed of money on July 31 last year in Healey Lane in Batley .

Zafran, of nearby Arncliffe Road in the Healey area of Batley, was on licence at the time of the incident.

In May 2015 he had been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for stabbing a shopkeeper in the forearm during a robbery.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC warned Zafran, who wore a red and grey Adidas tracksuit to court, that he was facing a lengthy prison sentence again.

The defendant, who was previously on unconditional bail, was remanded in custody to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report and will be sentenced on May 17.

As Zafran was led down, he turned to the public gallery and said: “Alright, see ya Katy.”

A woman left the courtroom in tears.