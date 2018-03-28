Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted paedophile has avoided jail after phoning the police and telling them he downloaded child porn again.

David Lindsay breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) he was made subject of in 2015 after being convicted of the making and possession of indecent images of children.

The 43-year-old had received a three-year community order and the SHPO was made for 10 years.

But Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court , said that in May last year the defendant phoned the police to tell them he had downloaded images to his laptop and thought some of them may be “borderline in terms of appropriateness.”

When police arrived at his house in South Parade in Cleckheaton , he handed over several devices for inspection.

Adding that there were more than 120 images, some of which were of boys “using toilets”, Mr Ritchie said: “Some of the images were found in locations of the computer that would not have been accessible to a non-expert user.”

Kate Bisset, mitigating, described her client phoning the police as a “rare” move, adding: “The defendant does not wish to have the inclination.

“The work he is doing with the probation service is working. When he realised he had done something, he wanted to be held accountable and not do that.”

She added that her client was attracted to older teenage boys, not under-age ones.

Lindsay pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent images of children and one count of breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Sentencing Lindsay to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, Judge Simon Phillips QC told Lindsay: “You were the person who took the initiative to bring it to the attention of the authorities.”

The judge also made a new and indefinite SHPO.