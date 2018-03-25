Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted rapist, dubbed the beast of Wombwell, has died at the age of 80 – and police have now revealed he was the prime suspect in a child murder.

Peter Pickering was found guilty of killing Shirley Boldy, 18, in the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire in 1972.

He was convicted last week of the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in South Yorkshire also in 1972.

And now police say he was the prime suspect over the murder of 14-year-old Elsie Frost in Wakefield in 1965.

(Image: PA)

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police has today been made aware of the death of Peter Pickering who was convicted last week of the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in South Yorkshire in 1972.

“Pickering, aged 80, died last night after being taken ill in secure psychiatric accommodation in Berkshire where he was being held. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“His recent convictions for the South Yorkshire rape came about as a result of a renewed investigation by West Yorkshire Police into the murder of Wakefield schoolgirl Elsie Frost who was killed in 1965.”

Det Supt Nick Wallen, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We can now formally confirm that Peter Pickering was the man we arrested and interviewed over the last two years as part of the renewed investigation into the murder of 14-year-old schoolgirl Elsie Frost in Wakefield in 1965.

“We strongly suspected that Peter Pickering was responsible for her murder. We had been liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service and it was our expectation that Pickering would be charged in due course.

“His unexpected death clearly means that will no longer happen. We have informed all those involved in the case of this development and we will be liaising with the West Yorkshire Coroner as to what proceedings are now necessary in relation to Elsie Frost’s death.”