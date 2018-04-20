Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted robber stole razors as he struggled to survive after being released from prison.

Anthony Taylor was sentenced to two years in custody following a robbery at a branch of the Co-op in July 2016.

The 34-year-old was released on licence last November but targeted Boots in Huddersfield town centre on March 31.

He walked into the King Street branch, selected three Gillette Fusion razors worth £75 and attempted to walk out of the store without paying for them.

Unfortunately for him a police officer was there at the time and detained him, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Taylor, of Longwood Road in Paddock, pleaded guilty to shop theft.

He told police: “I was desperate. I had no money and I’d just come out of prison.

“I had no electricity or gas and I don’t get any money until Tuesday.”

Taylor was jailed following his conviction for a robbery at the Co-op in Dewsbury Road, Ossett.

He picked up a basket and filled it with items and waited while a young boy went to the counter to make a purchase.

The shop assistant opened the till and Taylor put his basket down, pushed her over and snatched £245 in cash.

He ran from the store but was identified by fingerprints he left on his basket.

His solicitor, Victoria Sims, explained that he was released on licence from prison on November 29.

She said: “He made efforts to claim for benefit and obtain housing. He got housing from the local council but he was unable to have access to any of the council amenities until the following week.

“He was on licence at the time this offence was committed. There are no plans to recall him as he’s being incredibly co-operative with his post-sentence supervision.”

Taylor, a qualified engineer, was handed a conditional discharge for 12 months.

This means that he will face no further punishment if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £40 costs plus £20 victim surcharge.

“I’ll not see you again”, Taylor vowed as he left the courtroom.