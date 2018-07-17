Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Court security were forced to exclude a convicted sex offender from the building due to his drunken behaviour.

Robert Walton, of Clare Hill in Huddersfield, was due to appear before Kirklees magistrates for two offences of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

He was placed on the register for seven years in 2012 after assaulting a teenage girl on a bus.

Walton grabbed the 16-year-old around the waist and sexually touched her while she was with her boyfriend on the top deck.

The now 30-year-old is accused of failing to complete his annual registration and not registering his new address within three days.

The offences are said to have taken place at Huddersfield Police Station on May 3 and June 9.

Walton had been set to enter pleas to the charges at the Huddersfield court on Tuesday.

But due to his drunken and disruptive behaviour security staff said that they had banned him from the building.

Despite Walton claiming that he was fit for court and his repeated attempts to re-enter the premises, magistrates adjourned his case for a week.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.