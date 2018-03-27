Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman convicted of stalking her ex-girlfriend ended up in court after breaching her restraining order.

Michelle Benson was prosecuted for the offence after her 18-month relationship broke down.

As a result of this she was handed a restraining order banning her from contacting her ex or going to her home in Shelley.

But the 28-year-old ignored this and contacted her twice between May and September last year.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that the couple’s relationship ended in December 2015.

The restraining order was put in place by the Huddersfield court in September 2016 following Benson’s conviction for stalking.

Then between May 26 and 29 she contacted her ex via a FaceTime video call.

There was a gap in Benson’s offending until September 28 when she sent her a text message.

In it she claimed to be someone else and demanded her ex to tell the truth before warning her that she was being watched 24/7.

Mr Wills said: “She immediately recognised the style, grammar and wording of the message as being sent by Benson.”

Magistrates were told that the breakdown of the couple’s relationship was acrimonious after Benson discovered that she had been cheated on.

She felt let down by her ex and dealt poorly with their break-up resulting in her convictions for stalking and breach of a restraining order.

Magistrates were told that Benson had since got a promotion in her work as a carer for the elderly and was trying to move on with her life.

They ordered a probation report before sentencing Benson, of Chapel Street in Rishton, Lancashire.