A special police constable who had sex with a witness in an ongoing criminal investigation has quit - and been found guilty of discreditable conduct.

Wesley Cassidy, who was based in Calderdale, contacted the woman on social media after visiting her home in January 2016 with a colleague.

Mr Cassidy resigned from West Yorkshire Police before a misconduct hearing into his behaviour took place.

The Force has now published the outcome of the hearing, saying the former Special Constable would have been dismissed without notice had he still been a serving officer.

He is now banned from gaining employment with any other police force in England and Wales.

The outcome of the hearing has now been published on the Force website which states: “Former SC (Special Constable) Wesley Cassidy - on 17th January 16, whilst still a serving officer, SC Cassidy and a colleague attended at the home address of a female who was a witness in an ongoing criminal investigation.

“It is alleged that SC Cassidy later contacted this female via social media and developed a relationship with her culminating in sexual intercourse.

“It is alleged that former SC Cassidy breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct. He has since resigned from the Force. The charges were proved and the officer would have been dismissed without notice had he still been a serving officer.”

Following the case Detective Superintendent Simon Bottomley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “Officers and staff should not form physical or emotional relationships with people they meet as a result of their work, whether that person is a victim, suspect or witness to a crime.

“The behaviour of this special constable fell below the standards that the Force expects.

“He resigned from the organisation prior to this hearing but the panel’s decision means he will be entered on to the College of Policing’s Police Barred List which prevents him from gaining employment with any other police force in England and Wales.”