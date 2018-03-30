Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of a convenience store has been fined for selling customers out of date food.

Hishyar Gully pleaded guilty to six offences related to the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 37-year-old has run the Biedronka shop in Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, since August 2014.

Council officials carried out a routine visit there in June last year, prosecutor David Stickley said.

He told magistrates: “A number of food items were on sale past their use by date.

“Fridges were too warm, past their legally required temperature.”

Gully, of Crown Flatts Way in Dewsbury, was asked to attend a formal interview but said he was out of the country and made no further contact with the council.

Then in November inspectors visited the premises again and found no evidence of the temperatures of the food being monitored.

Out of date food was still for sale and the management of waste was inadequate.

Mr Stickley explained: “If food is too warm then bacteria and micro-organisms can multiply.

“Failing to make adequate provision for the disposal and storage of waste can attract all manner of rats and vermin, the risks associated with that and disease.”

In March 2016 Gully received a suspended jail term for hiding counterfeit cigarettes behind a cupboard operates by a hydraulic door at his shop.

Sniffer dogs found the hidden tobacco when Trading Standards officials raided the premises.

They discovered counterfeit tobacco products under the counter and in a toilet area to the rear.

When a mirror was removed from the wall a hydraulically operated door was found to a further storage area containing more tobacco products and £1,000 in cash.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Gully was convicted of fraudulent trading, nine offences of possessing items with false trademarks and three failing to display signs.

A judge at Leeds Crown Court gave him a six week jail sentence suspended for 12 months with 200 hours of unpaid work.

In yesterday’s (Thurs) hearing he told magistrates that he has since bought a new fridge and has instructed staff to keep a proper record to ensure that it is kept at the right temperature.

Gully insisted that out of date food is removed from display and he will make a plan for proper storage of outside waste.

Magistrates fined him £404 and told him to pay £547 prosecution costs and £40 victim surcharge.