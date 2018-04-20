Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man who took a fatal overdose of anti-depressants had made plans for the future and was looking forward to Christmas with his family, an inquest heard.

Coroner Kirsty Gomersal said there were no red flags or missed opportunities around the death of Bradley John Teal, who left no note when he swallowed tablets at his father’s home on November 14, 2016.

And she concluded that the death of 23-year-old Mr Teal, of Kirkburton, may have been as a result of an impulsive act.

A resumed inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard evidence from Noel Devine, of South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, who led an investigation into the care provided to Mr Teal prior to his death.

It identified no root cause for Mr Teal’s actions. Instead it appeared he had made a sudden decision without reaching out to those who could help him.

Mr Devine said there was nothing that suggested Mr Teal’s care had been in any way inappropriate, or that Mr Teal did not know how to use the complex regime of medication that he had been prescribed for his depression, anxiety and stress, which was severe. A full review of that medication was carried out and it was found to be within guidelines.

“There were no issues regarding the medicines prescribed,” he said. “We cannot say why Bradley did what he did.”

His doctor spoke of her shock at hearing of the death of Mr Teal, a former student of Huddersfield Technical College. Dr Ruth Waller, of Kirkburton Health Centre, said he had had no active plans to end his life and in their final meeting just three days before his overdose he had been bright, chatty and much less anxious than on previous occasions.

In the past when he had spoken of suicide he had mentioned writing a note. However, no note was found at his father’s address.

In reaching a narrative conclusion, Miss Gomersal said Mr Teal, described by relatives as “a big friendly giant”, was much loved by his family. He was bright and engaging and at the time he died was in recovery from the issues that affected him.

She said a question mark remained over exactly why he took the overdose.

“I can be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Bradley’s death occurred as a result of a deliberate act undertaken by himself. But conversely Bradley had described a number of protective factors including his mum, dad and siblings. He left no suicide note. He was known to be impulsive.

“He had previously said that if he committed suicide by taking his medication that he would leave the house, but he stayed in the house knowing he would be found by those who loved him the most.

“I therefore cannot be satisfied that Bradley intended to take his own life and I should stress that his family should bear no responsibility or blame for his death.”