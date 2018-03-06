Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial changes to Kirklees council’s burial and cremation services have been given the green light.

An overhaul of bereavement fees will see the cost of burials rise by between £118 and £400 pounds, depending on the size of the grave.

A £605 surcharge for non-Kirklees residents has also been brought in.

Cremation fees are also rising, but only by a few pounds.

The biggest change is the launch of weekend burials and cremations, which has been criticised as unworkable by Huddersfield funeral directors and Catholic clergy.

Following vehement complaints from Muslim burial groups, the council backed down on plans to introduce a £99 premium for Friday afternoon burials and introduce even larger price rises, in a bid to recover the full cost of the service.

The Muslim groups said the premiums would be discriminatory as they have to bury their dead within 24 hours and cannot choose to avoid days that cost more.

At a Kirklees Council cabinet meeting to approve the revised plan, which no longer seeks to recover all the expense of burials, many members of the Huddersfield and North Kirklees Muslim burial groups continued to complain about the changes.

They clashed with council leader, Clr David Sheard, as they attempted to force the council into a further re-think.

Members echoed the concerns of Huddersfield funeral directors who told the Examiner that the council’s plan to have three fixed timeslots for burials on weekdays and two at weekends was too inflexible.

They also shared their fears that the proposal to have an online booking system would not be flexible enough or fast enough for Muslims.

Soyeb Yusef from North Kirklees Muslim Burial Group said they were also unhappy that the price for a six-foot-deep grave for two was shooting up by almost £400.

Clr David Sheard said the new fees brought them in line with the average for West Yorkshire, without including Leeds – which is more expensive.

“We are still charging less than every one of our neighbouring authorities,” he said.

“We’ve not gone for a full cost recovery, if we did it would be £500 - £600 more.”

Deputy Leader, Clr Shabir Pandor, moved to ease concerns about a lack of flexibility in the new system, saying that funeral directors and burial groups would be invited to a forum to “iron out the details”

“We have significantly amended the report from what was originally intended,” he said.

“The West Yorkshire average is £40 more than what we’re proposing.”

Clr Pandor said the bereavement service would look to accommodate the requirements of all religions and be flexible to individual circumstances.

Clr Mus Khan said it was important that families felt supported by the council during distressing times.

She added: “We’ve listened and we’ve engaged with communities.

“I’m pleased we’re extending the service over a seven day period – this is reflecting modern lifestyles to allow families time to travel.”

Mr Yusef said their groups were not asking for “preferential treatment, special favours or privileges” but making sure that the council met the requirements of the law to not discriminate against religions.

He said: “It is six months since the proposals that had everyone in shock.

“Thankfully the cabinet saw sense and asked for it to be reviewed.

“We are required to expedite the burials – the impact of this belief puts stress on family members to carry out the last rights of their loved ones.

“It is important we understand funeral arrangements. It is the last act one does for their dearly departed.“

Ayzaz Khaliq from Huddersfield Muslim Burial Council said he would urge Kirklees Council officers to spend 24 hours with them from death to burial.

He said three burials a day was too little, adding: “We don’t think that is something we can work with.”

But Clr Sheard hit back: “Do you know how long this council has been burying people?

“To say they don’t know anything about it; I think is insulting.”

Service director, Joanne Bartholomew, said the plan allowed for 38 burials a week when the average being performed was ten, with a peak of 16.

The new charges and systems are set to begin in September.