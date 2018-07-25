Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cost of childcare during school holidays is on the rise in Yorkshire - with parents now paying more than twice as much as they do during term time.

Childcare in our region will cost £131 a week per child this summer, up 5% from the £125 it cost in 2017.

That works out as an eye-watering £785 for a six-week summer holiday - and much more for parents with multiple kids.

In comparison, the average cost of an after-school club during term-time is around £55 a week in Yorkshire - meaning parents are paying nearly two and a half times as much during the summer.

The figures come from this year’s Holiday and Childcare Survey by the Family and Childcare Trust, a national charity campaigning for affordable childcare for all.

(Image: PA)

According to their report, the majority of holiday childcare providers are private businesses who are able to set their own prices according to local market conditions.

Ellen Broomé, Chief Executive at the Family and Childcare Trust, said: “Now is the time to urgently address childcare policy for school-age children.

“For too many families the long summer holiday is a time of stress and expense as they try to patch together a solution despite the gaps in availability and financial support.

'Only 13% of holiday provision is run by councils'

“Current Government policies, including the new ‘right to request’ (time off work) are not working to help families to deal with school age childcare.

“This price rise is another blow for families already struggling to find and afford childcare over the long school holidays.”

Holiday clubs in the private, voluntary and independent sector are on average 22% more expensive than those run by councils.

Only 13% of holiday provision is run by councils and the proportion varies in different areas meaning many parents cannot access this cheaper provision.

Fewer than half of all councils in Yorkshire and the Humber reported having enough holiday childcare for all parents working full time.

The government introduced a new right for parents to request holiday childcare from their children’s school in September 2016. However, this policy has so far had little effect.

According to the Trust, just 4% of local authorities said that this had had a positive effect on whether there is enough holiday childcare.

The Trust says where holiday childcare is unavailable or too expensive parents are left with few options as many cannot call on family and friends to provide all the informal childcare they need and will not have enough annual leave to cover the long break and some struggle to stay in work.