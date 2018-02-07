Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major firms have come up with a ‘shocking’ reason to object to a plan to build a permanent home for travellers in Kirklees.

Kirklees Council’s proposal to create a Travellers’ site at Birstall have not been popular with neighbouring businesses.

The council has identified a plot off Bankwood Way, close to Showcase Cinema, for 20 caravan pitches.

The parent companies of both Showcase Cinema and the Centre 27 Business Park are both set to contest the idea at the public inquiry into the council’s Local Plan later this month.

Both have come up with the same unusual reason for objecting to travellers bedding down near their premises – dangerous powerlines.

They have claimed it is too risky to let caravans onto the land as there is an electricity pylon and low hanging power cables.

A statement from Colliers International, which is representing National Amusements, owners of Showcase Cinema de Lux, infers they are worried about people being electrocuted.

It says: “The pylon and overhead powerlines render the site completely inappropriate for Traveller occupation, given the likelihood of a number of families with young children residing in metal clad structures, such as caravans.”

Meanwhile, planning consultants Arcadis, make identical arguments on behalf of Centre 27 Business Park, adding that the proposal is the “antithesis” of the type of site supported in the good practice guide for developing Traveller sites.

A third company, TC Harrison JCBs, a plant machinery firm based at nearby Dark Lane, has also objected.

All three firms said there were other more suitable places to build a site.

Areas identified but not chosen by council planning officials include plots near the following places; Laurel Drive, Batley; Raikes Lane, Birstall; Dale Lane, Heckmondwike; Windy Bank Lane, Hightown; Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees; Woodsome Drive, Mirfield; Newsome Road, Newsome; Fanny Moor Lane, Lowerhouses; New Laith Hill, Newsome; Upper Clough Road, Linthwaite; Cumberworth Lane, Denby Dale; Intake, Golcar; Holmfirth Road, New Mill and Cinder Hill Road, Holmfirth.

Kirklees’ proposed site is close to Leeds’ only permanent travellers’ site.

Cottingley Springs, off the A62 Gelderd Road, which hosts 41 plots for caravans, is just a few minutes’ drive away on the other side of the M62.