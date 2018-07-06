Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield last faced a hosepipe ban during the drought of 1995.

And while the town is experiencing the longest and hottest heatwave in years a hosepipe ban is not on the horizon, according to Yorkshire Water.

So while temperatures are set to hit a scorching 29°C (84°F) on Sunday you will still be able to water your lawn and garden plants with your trusty hose.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "The last time a hosepipe ban was in place in Yorkshire was over 20 years ago during the 1995 drought.

“Things have changed a lot since then and we now have an extensive grid system in place, allowing us to move water across the region to where it’s needed most. We have maximised production to meet the increased demand for water and currently there are no water supply shortages or need for hosepipe bans.

“Despite there being no current water shortages, water is a precious resource and we would still encourage people to be water efficient in the home which can help save money on the bill for metered customers and is good for the environment.”

Yorkshire Water has, however, encouraged bathers to take a shower rather than a bath as demand for water surges.

Pamela Doherty, Director of Service Delivery at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our top tips are to limit time spent in the shower to no more than four-minutes, use a watering can to water garden plants and to hold off on cleaning the car but if you have to wash it use just a bucket and sponge.”

Water saving tips:

1. Have a shower not a bath and try to stay no longer than four minutes in the shower. It’s easy to time yourself by ordering one of our sand timer plastic hourglasses.



2. Dirty cars don’t hurt anyone! You can get away with washing just the windows, lights and mirrors; or, if you have to wash it, use a bucket and sponge, not a hosepipe.

3. Established plants and lawns generally don’t need watering to get through a dry spell. This is England, it will rain soon enough! A garden hose can use more water in an hour than a family normally uses in two days.

4. Water new plants and lawns with a watering can as late in the evening as possible so the heat doesn’t make the water evaporate.



5. Cover paddling pools and hot tubs when not in use so the water needs changing less often. Use a fish tank net to clean out the paddling pool instead of emptying and totally refilling it every time.



6. Fix leaking taps can save up to 5,500 litres of water over the course of a year.

7. Keep a bottle of tap water in the fridge for drinking so you don’t need to run the tap until it gets cold enough to drink.

8. Set your mower a level higher during summer. Keeping grass longer shades the soil surface and reduces water lost to evaporation.

9. Make sure your white goods, such as dishwasher and washing machine, are full before switched on. As well as saving water, this is more energy efficient and will help to save money on electricity bills.