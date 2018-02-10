Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is this Huddersfield’s longest-married couple?

Arthur and Lorna Firth have celebrated an amazing 75 years of marriage at Sycamore Park care home in Bradley.

The couple marked the happy occasion with an afternoon tea where they were joined by family, former neighbours and friends from Bradley Court care home, where they previously lived.

Arthur, 98, and Lorna, 96, were married at the height of the Second World War in 1943 in Leeds by special licence.

Arthur was in the Royal Navy serving on the Arctic convoys, which escorted vital supplies to Russia.

He met Lorna, who was serving in the fire service, at a dance in Leeds when they were both on leave. The day after the wedding, Arthur returned to his ship and they did not see each other for two years.

After the war, Arthur, an electrician by trade, worked as a service engineer for various companies including Hotpoint, servicing washing machines and fridges.

Lorna was a telephonist at the GPO in Leeds but in the 1970s trained to be a teacher at Oastler College. She worked as an infant teacher until her retirement, spending many years at what is now Dryclough Infant School, Crosland Moor.

The couple moved from Leeds to Liversedge in 1964 and to Huddersfield in the early 1980s, where they lived at Birkby.

After retirement, Arthur loved to work in his garden and drive Lorna to various holidays on the East Coast, Scotland and the South of England.

In 2013, he was delighted to be rewarded for his service on the Arctic convoys by receiving the Arctic Star. Two years later, his efforts were also recognised when he received a Russian Federation commemorative medal marking the 70th anniversary of Russia’s Great Patriotic War 1941-45.

Lorna loved to write stories, sew and give parties and at the age of 73 gained a degree in communication studies at the University of Huddersfield.

The couple have a daughter, Melody, grandsons Martin and Michael and great-grandsons Oliver, Toby and Fred.

Melody said that when she asked them the secret of a long, happy marriage, her father simply replied: “Loving one another.”

Jackie Foxton, manager at Sycamore Park, said the couple, who only recently moved from Bradley Court, were obviously devoted to each other.