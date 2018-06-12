Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property owners including Kirklees Council are being encouraged to embrace live-in ‘guardians’ as a way of protecting and maintaining empty properties across the borough.

The scheme, which is already up and running in Calderdale, could focus on large sites such as the former Oakes School in Lindley , latterly a nursing home, which has stood empty for several years.

And supporters say it could help solve the area’s housing crisis , described as “a scandal” back in January when a Freedom of Information request by Liberal Democrat councillor Cahal Burke revealed Kirklees to be near the top end of 276 councils across the UK with high numbers of empty properties.

There were more than 2,000 empty properties in Kirklees . Some have been unoccupied for more than 10 years. None were brought back into use during 2016/17.

The concept of live-in guardianship is different to traditional renting.

Guardians are given a license – not a lease – to occupy a property and are legally entitled to occupy the premises on a temporary basis as licensees, not tenants. They must adhere to strict terms of occupation – no pets, no children and no smoking – to keep the building “suitably protected” until it is sold, redeveloped or demolished.

Properties are provided to working professionals for as little as £160 per calendar month. In exchange for affordable living, the guardians act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour.

The project, which has been running for more than a decade, is being driven by London-based Ad Hoc Property Management. Working with commercial and residential properties, it already operates Laurel Bank, a privately-owned former nursing home and Northgate House, both in Halifax. The latter, a four-storey former office block, housed the town’s council offices between 1982 and 2017.

The privately-owned former Oakes School – a Grade II listed building – is considered “a perfect example” of one that can be put to good use through the guardianship scheme.

“Buildings like the former Oakes School with over 100 years of history need to be taken care of and protected in order to preserve the town’s rich history,” said Ad Hoc’s Yorkshire Area Manager Craig Mitchell.

The benefits are three-fold: improving security around vacant buildings and deterring vandalism, regenerating a disused property and providing people with affordable living .

Mr Mitchell added that Laurel Bank with its many private bedrooms lends itself easily to the guardianship scheme. Northgate House in central Halifax, owned by Calderdale Council, was “another great example” of the benefits of vacant property protection.

“One particular benefit at Northgate House is that the business rates can be converted to council tax while guardians are in situ, saving the council a huge sum of money. It’s a win-win situation.

“The buildings we manage range in size from small flats and pubs to medium sized care homes and, like Northgate House, large office blocks. The options are endless.”

Clr Burke urged Kirklees Council to consider handing over empty buildings to commercial property guardian companies.

“With the increase in homelessness this has got to be an option,” he said. “Schemes like this are a good way of housing people on a temporary basis before long-term accommodation can be found while also protecting properties that would otherwise be empty, falling into disrepair and attracting anti-social behaviour.”

Kirklees Council’s Strategic Director Economy and Infrastructure, Karl Battersby, said: “The council uses a range of security measures to secure buildings including, in some cases, guardians. We look at each site on a case by case basis and would not publicise details as doing so could impact on security.”