It was a soggy start for Huddersfield this morning but there is sunshine is on the way!

As many look towards the Bank Holiday weekend for a chance to get outside and enjoy themselves it’s good news as forecasters are predicting a mini-heatwave.

It will be a welcome return after freezing temperatures of this week and heavy rain and strong winds battered some regions with the south east worst hit.

Today temperatures in Huddersfield will stay at around 11˚C (52˚F) with sunny intervals and breeze.

But things will start to heat up towards the weekend as an area of high pressure is set to build which means Huddersfield can expect to be basking in a warm glow from Sunday for several days.

Looking ahead, a spokesman for The Weather Channel (https://weather.com/en-GB) said: “Temperatures rising slightly above by Friday, leading to a pleasant Bank Holiday weekend as temperatures lift into the low, possibly mid-20s in gently south-westerly winds.

“There will be a pleasant start to the weekend for many with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies on Saturday allowing some warm spells of sunshine although there will be some cloudier periods at times with the risk of a few isolated showers over south-west England.

“Sunday will be a dry day for many with some warm spells of sunshine in between some patchy cloud.”

The fine weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week but forecasters say that is where their certainty ends with some doubt over how the weather will play out heading towards the end of next week.