Kirklees Council has started legal proceedings to remove travellers who have parked caravans on a street in the Colne Valley.

Three caravans have parked at River Street, a cul-de-sac off Scar Lane in Milnsbridge.

The road leads to the entrance to the Aldi supermarket at the junction of Scar Lane and Market Street and is often busy with cars going in and out of the supermarket car park.

Golcar ward councillor Andrew Marchington reported the matter to Kirklees Council yesterday (Mon).

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council is aware of an encampment and have started legal proceedings.”

It is the latest incident of travellers parking on land in the Huddersfield area. Last November, a group of travellers turned up at the former Jarmain textile mill at Dalton, leaving about three weeks later. There were also cases of travellers pitching up at Holmfirth recreation ground, playing fields at Ravensthorpe and Dewsbury Country Park among other locations.