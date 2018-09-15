Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leader of Kirklees Council says he “will have to become a dictator” to deliver the scale of change and investment envisaged for the borough.

Having just returned from a fact-finding trade mission to China, Clr Shabir Pandor spoke with optimism and enthusiasm about new investment and the prospect of a replacement hospital for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

But there was laughter at a full council meeting when Tory Clr Richard Smith asked if Clr Pandor would follow the example of China, which, he observed, has enjoyed social and economic achievements since it ditched its commitment to Communist and socialist principles.

Clr Pandor responded with a quip: “For the kind of ambitions we have in this council, and to deliver them, I will have to become a dictator.”

Pressed further by Clr Smith to outline the tangible benefits he had brought back from his trip, Clr Pandor said he went to China to put Kirklees on the map.

“I used my charm and my glamour. Even before I got there I said: ‘When can we come and do a deal with you?’

“The trip was the beginning of something great. China is the future. It’s the economy that is second to America with outward investment of £136bn. I think the time is right for us to go there.

“Going there on one visit won’t make things happen. This not the end, it’s the beginning. India and China are the growing economies of tomorrow. We cannot sell Kirklees by shouting from the town hall steps.”

Clr Pandor also expressed confidence that something positive will come out of cross-party support for a new hospital for the borough.

Addressing the authority’s full council meeting in Huddersfield Town Hall, Clr Shabir Pandor said a proposal for a state-of-the-art replacement for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary represented the council “at its greatest.”

He added: “What we have put forward might be an idea but because we have got political will I feel something good will come out of that.

“We might not get what we want in its entirety but I’m optimistic and that’s because this council is at its greatest when it works on a cross-party basis.”

Asked by Green Group leader Clr Andrew Cooper to provide detail on investment in Huddersfield town centre and a timetable for a masterplan, Clr Pandor said the council’s ambitions were big and that the pace of delivery was going to be fast.

Clr Pandor responded: “There is a massive piece of work to do. I will not pretend it’s going to be easy.

“The masterplan has been commissioned. Part of that will be timescale and milestones. As soon as that is done I will share it. I am confident that we will get there.”