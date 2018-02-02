Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council-owned land alongside a refuse and recycling plant is coming under the hammer.

The 0.78-acre site – next door to the household waste and recycling centre at Weaving Lane, Dewsbury – is to be sold at auction by property agency Walker Singleton.

A guide price for the property – which is described as a potential development site “suitable for various uses” –has yet to be confirmed.

It is among a number of lots due to come under the hammer at the auction, which will get under way at 7pm on Thursday, March 15, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top.

Steve Molloy, of Walker Singleton in Hudersfield, said: “It is a council-owned site last used as a car park. Suez, which operates the waste and recycling plant next door, are temporarily using is to store some skips. It is gated and offers secure storage.”

Mr Molloy said there had been “healthy early interest” in the site.

Other lots due to come under the hammer at the sale include a former car sales pitch at Huddersfield Road, Birstall; a secure storage yard at Ashgrove Road, Huddersfield; land at Overthorpe Road, Dewsbury; and sites with potential for housing at Nabcroft Lane at Crosland Moor, Earlsheaton in Dewsbury and Common Road at Batley.