Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council GRAFFITIED its own road signs in a bid to save cash, it’s been revealed.

Out-of-date signs for the Skopos Motor Museum in Batley, which closed nine years ago, have been sprayed over by contractors to avoid having to erect new ones.

The move has been slammed by local residents as “lazy” and “unacceptable”.

Tony Wilson says he first raised the issue of the outdated signs several months ago, only to be told they would be temporarily covered with brown vinyl tape.

(Image: Tony Wilson)

But since then, the signs - of which there are around 30 - have been sprayed over in grey and black to blank out the museum’s name.

Tony said: “The repair looks awful - it’s like some yob has gone around the town graffiti-ing the signs.

(Image: Tony Wilson)

“More unbelievable is that they think that it looks acceptable.

“The museum closed nine years ago and they have only just got around the covering the signs up after I raised the issue.

“The council said they would order adhesive brown vinyl tape to make the repairs - instead they opted for spray paint. Surely brown tape costs no more that £20 to make the repair look better and more permanent?”

Skopos Motor Museum housed vintage vehicles and attracted motor enthusiasts from all over the world. It closed in early 2010 after being opened at Alexandra Mills in 1993.

Karl Battersby, strategic director for Investment and Regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “The signs were greyed out as a temporary measure – we are unable to remove them as they are part funded by more than one attraction, who pay for the installation. Following the complaint from Mr Wilson, we are in the process of ordering material of the correct size and colour to permanently cover the direction signs.”