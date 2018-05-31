Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A council scheme that helps youngsters at risk of running away from home has been praised by a government watchdog.

Calderdale Council’s ‘Sleep On It’ service is celebrating after receiving an outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Sleep On It is a voluntary short stay service designed to support children and their families who are worried about their relationships with each other breaking down.

The service works with families who have been referred to social services as part of early intervention work.

It is designed to support 11 to 17 year olds by offering them an overnight stay if they feel unhappy about being at home.

After a night or two away to talk in a safe environment to discuss their issues, they can be returned home.

Inspectors visited the service at the end of April and looked closely at the experiences and progress of children and young people.

They found that it was outstanding in all areas.

The Ofsted report said staff were good at building the confidence of youngsters and providing a wide range of activities to help them establish their own interests and talents.

One parent the inspector spoke to, said: “Sleep On It has been a godsend.

“We used to argue a lot but now my son will say I’m going outside for 10 minutes to calm down.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Clr Megan Swift, said: “It’s fantastic news that the Sleep On It service has received such a glowing report from Ofsted.

“I’m very proud of the work the service does and I’m delighted it’s received the recognition it deserves.

“For some families Sleep On It is invaluable; providing a safe place for young people who may be on the edge of care, to ‘cool off’ after arguments or problems.

“It’s proved a really successful idea and has made a real difference to the lives of children and young people in Calderdale.”

The services allows youngsters to stay for up to two consecutive nights every eight days.

Key workers from the project will also work with the young person’s family, in their home or community, to help them come up with a plan to make things better.