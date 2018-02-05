Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Half of Kirklees Council’s 10 most senior councillors will have a nervous wait to see if they can keep their jobs.

There were no elections in 2017 but voters return to the polls in May to see who they want to represent them for the next four years.

And with the ruling Labour party seeking to hike council tax by 6% – the balance of power could be under threat.

At least one councillor for each of the 23 wards will have to fight for their seats on Thursday, May 3.

These include five of Labour’s 10 cabinet members, the leader of the Kirklees Conservatives and the potential Mayor of Kirklees for 2018/19.

Those at threat in the cabinet – the powerful group of full time councillors who run the council – include Clr Erin Hill, Clr Peter McBride, Clr Masood Ahmed, Clr Viv Kendrick and Clr Cathy Scott.

A Labour source has told the Examiner all five will be defending their seats, including Clr Hill, who will be campaigning to retain her Crosland Moor and Netherton seat while on maternity leave .

On the opposition benches, the leader of the Kirklees Tory group, Clr David Hall, will have to defend his Liversedge and Gomersal seat.

His close aide and party business manager, Clr Nigel Patrick, is also on the list of councillors whose terms end this May.

Also at threat is the Mayor of Kirklees in waiting, the current Deputy Mayor, Labour’s Clr Gwen Lowe.

Controversial councillor Jean Calvert, suspended by Labour for not paying her council tax and named in the so-called ‘Ratesgate’ scandal of 2016 , will not be defending her seat and will step down.

Now an independent after quitting Labour during her suspension, she is thought to be preparing to stand for another four years.

All three major parties have confirmed they have just one incumbent councillor who will not defend their seat.

The three councillors who have declared they are retiring and won’t defend their seats are; Denby Dale Tory – Clr Jim Dodds, Almondbury Lib Dem – Clr Linda Wilkinson and Labour’s Batley East member, Clr Mahmood Akhtar.

The names of candidates set to take on the incumbent councillors will be announced in the coming months.

The deadline for nominations for candidates of all parties is 4pm on Friday, April 6.

This is the full list of councillors whose term ends in May 2018

Almondbury – Clr Linda Wilkinson (Lib Dem, retiring), Ashbrow – Clr Jean Calvert (Independent, tbc), Batley East – Clr Mahmood Akhtar (Labour, retiring), Batley West – Clr Gwen Lowe (Labour, standing), Birstall and Birkenshaw – Clr Liz Smaje (Conservative, standing), Cleckheaton – Clr John Lawson, (Lib Dem, standing), Colne Valley – Clr Donna Bellamy (Conservative, standing), Crosland Moor and Netherton – Clr Erin Hill (Labour, standing), Dalton – Clr Peter McBride (Labour, standing), Denby Dale – Clr Jim Dodds (Conservative, retiring), Dewsbury East – Clr Cathy Scott (Labour, standing), Dewsbury South – Clr Masood Ahmed (Labour, standing), Dewsbury West – Clr Mumtaz Hussain (Labour, standing), Golcar – Clr Andrew Marchington (Lib Dem, standing), Greenhead – Clr Mohan Sokhal (Labour, standing), Heckmondwike – Clr Viv Kendrick (Labour, standing), Holme Valley North – Clr Terry Lyons (Independent, standing), Holme Valley South – Clr Nigel Patrick (Conservative, standing), Kirkburton – Clr Bill Armer (Conservative, standing), Lindley – Clr Cahal Burke (Lib Dem, standing), Liversedge and Gomersal – Clr David Hall (Conservative, standing), Mirfield – Clr Vivien Lees-Hamilton (Conservative, standing), Newsome – Clr Karen Allison (Green, standing).