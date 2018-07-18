Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flying ants are making life a misery for council tenant Vernon Kershaw.

Mr Kershaw, 31, is being plagued by a swarm of the winged insects which have invaded his flat at Primrose Grove, Primrose Hill.

And he says Kirklees Council pest control and environmental health officers have been unable to do anything to stop it.

Mr Kershaw, who is unemployed, said he moved into the flat – one of a block of four – on May 14 when there was no sign of the pests.

However, once the heatwave hit, the flying ants made an appearance, finding their way into the kitchen via the underside of the windowsill.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“I’ve used everything and nothing is stopping them."

Mr Kershaw said: “I can’t use my kitchen at all. I have to stay at my mum’s for my tea. I have had to throw £60 of food away because they got into the kitchen cupboards. It looks like they are getting in from the cavity in the wall.

“My next door neighbour said he used to get them coming into his bathroom. He had a lot of nettles behind his house and they stopped when he cut the nettles down. But I don’t have nettles or anything behind my kitchen.”

Mr Kershaw said council workers had injected expanding foam into the gap under the windowsill in a bid to block access there, but he said that had failed to deter the insects. Now the council had told him there was nothing else they could do.

“I have put ant powder down, I’ve tried using bleach and insect killer,” said Mr Kershaw. “I’ve used everything and nothing is stopping them.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“At the end of the day, this is a council property and they should do something about it. I can’t have family members here or anything.”

A pest control expert speaking to the Examiner said his company was very busy tackling wasps’ nests, flying ants and other insects. “It has been a phenomenal summer for all sorts of pests,” he said.

He said the treatment was to use insect powder and a poisonous “gel bait” attractive to the insects. The powder was used as a barrier to stop insects entering a property through nooks and crannies. The sticky gel bait – for professional use only – was also applied and when carried back to the nest by the insects, killing off the colony.

The flying ant “season” usually happens in July when ants sprout wings and head off to look for a mate before landing to start a new colony. Queen ants emerge from the nest to begin their “nuptial flight” with the male ants usually flying alongside.

Although they are a pest, flying ants are not dangerous insects and are unlikely to bite.

Kirklees Council did not respond to a request for a comment.