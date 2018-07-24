Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steps are being taken to prevent further suicides from a Calderdale bridge.

Around £200,000 is set to be spent on anti-climb mesh and steeple coping on North Bridge in Halifax after a coroner raised concerns after recent suicides.

Calderdale Council has had to act after three people have jumped to their deaths from the bridge since last July. Ursula Keogh, aged 11, was the youngest and the oldest was aged 78.

The Coroner has called for an urgent review of the bridge and has asked the council to consider immediate safety measures and a longer-term plan.

Cabinet members will be asked to agree to spend the cash on securing the bridge, plus apply for permission to make the changes to the listed structure, which dates to 1871.

Council papers say: “Details suggest that North Bridge is now attracting would-be suicides . It is important therefore, to decrease the risk of further suicides by reducing the accessibility (and climbability) to the parapets.”

Calderdale accepted advice from the coroner to act, saying: “Every suicide is a premature death and the overwhelming majority are preventable.

“Suicide is often the end point of a complex history of risk factors and distressing events.

“There is no single solution to stopping suicides as the reasons are complex. A review of evidence demonstrates that restricting access to means of suicide through the installation of barriers at jumping sites and on railway networks is associated with a reduction in suicides.”

Cabinet Member for Public Health and Inequalities Clr Faisal Shoukat said: “Suicide can have devastating impacts on friends, family, work colleagues and the local community. It’s estimated that up to 135 people can be affected by a single suicide. We take this very seriously and continue to work with other organisations as part of the Suicide Prevention Group to help reduce the rate in Calderdale.”

Cabinet Members will consider a number of options to reduce accessibility to the parapets. These include the use of fencing as an immediate, temporary measure, plus the installation of anti-climb mesh along the bridge and coverings on top of the parapets in the longer-term.

The long-term option reflects the method used on the Hebble Viaduct above North Bridge. The estimated cost would be about £200,000 and it could take around a year to complete the work.