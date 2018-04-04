Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor has been suspended after he appeared to back a racist article which dubbed Muslims as “parasites.”

Calderdale Tory Clr Mike Payne is under investigation after the five-year-old Twitter post was exposed in the run up to the local elections.

Clr Payne, who represents Sowerby Bridge, shared the article, entitled ‘France Slashes Benefits to Muslim Parasites by 83%’, on his Facebook and Twitter accounts in 2013.

His old social media posts were highlighted on Twitter yesterday after he requested Conservative Party Deputy Chairman, James Cleverly MP, to visit a Halifax Mosque during his visit to Calderdale.

When confronted online, Clr Payne denied he was racist.

In a Twitter post response to people who were attacking him, including Labour councillor Adam Wilkinson, Clr Payne accused others of “inciting racial hatred.”

He said: “I think an apology is called for here as there is nothing in my post which was racist.

“Quite the opposite, I was condemning the Socialist French Government.

“You are attempting to promote racial hatred rather than condemning it within your own party. Shame on you!”

Clr Payne also said his family was “half French” and complained that immigration in the country was “a specific problem.”

Yasmin Qureshi MP, Labour’s Shadow Justice Minister, said: “Language like this is wholly offensive and has no place in politics or our community.

“The use of ‘parasite’ is a vile slur, leaving the Tories with questions to answer over how they handle this case.

“If Theresa May doesn’t want the public to think the Tories are the Nasty Party, she needs to take appropriate action immediately.”

Leader of the Calderdale Conservatives, Clr Scott Benton, declined to comment to the Examiner.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Mr Payne has been suspended by the Party pending an investigation.”

Clr Payne is not up for re-election IN May. His term of office ends in 2019.