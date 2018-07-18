Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents should be given easy access to schools’ track records - and the local council should be the “one-stop shop” where they can be found.

That’s the opinion of one Labour councillor who says any local authority has a responsibility to parents who might find it hard to navigate the net when considering the merits of their local school.

Now Labour’s Gulfam Asif ( Dewsbury South) is urging Kirklees Council to invest in authoring a comprehensive list of all the borough’s schools that gives parents instant access to Ofsted reports.

The father-of-one said drawing up a league table would make access simpler for parents.

Other councillors at a meeting of the Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee at Huddersfield Town Hall said such information was readily available on Ofsted’s own site, on the various schools’ sites or via a basic internet search.

“ Ofsted is there for information,” responded Clr Asif, “Or you can use a search engine like Google.

“But how many people use the Ofsted site? If people have to click through more than 10 links to get to that information they can get fed up. It’s simpler for parents to use a central resource.

“It’s our duty to inform the public and highlight concerns. An alphabetical list or directory that becomes a league table would be useful for everyone. Let’s be open and transparent.”

Clr Asif suggested an easily navigable system whereby parents could avoid “jargonised” content and which presented multiple reports simply and clearly.

He said such a resource could reduce users’ frustrations when faced with what he described as “the current minefield of information”.

“The reality is that as a council we have a responsibility and we should be putting that information across.

“If a school has had multiple reports and has not improved then we have a responsibility to point that out.

“And whilst some schools are academies and not directly controlled by the council we still have that responsibility.”

He said that costs involved would be minor.

“All we are doing is adding and updating our website. We’re not reinventing the wheel but polishing it. I’m hopeful of support from colleagues in other parties but this is not political.”