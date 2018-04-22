Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor whose campaign leaflet lists road safety as a priority has been convicted of speeding.

Calderdale Tory Clr Andrew Tagg was recently convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Clr Tagg, 57, who represents Skircoat near Elland, was given three points on his licence and a £246 fine.

He was also left with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Most speeding cases would be dealt with by a fixed penalty fine unless they are more serious or the driver has a record of previous offences.

Clr Tagg told the Examiner that his case had gone to court because he had failed to deal with the paperwork properly.

He said: "Everybody makes mistakes from time to time - we're all human.

"It was completely my fault, I was caught going 36mph in a 30mph zone by mobile speed camera in September 2017.

"I paid the fine straight away online, but forgot to send in my licence, so that's why it went to court and I had to pay higher costs.



"Lesson learnt."

The senior councillor, who is up for re-election at the local elections next month, lists road safety at the top of his campaign leaflet and he recently posted a number of videos of speeding and “racing” vehicles on his social media channels to highlight the problem.

His profile on the Calderdale Conservatives website says he has “continuously lobbied police” regarding speeding.

The Conservative candidate’s handout says he is “pressing for improvements” in road safety, including for Copley Lane which he says is “not safe for parents and children walking to school.”

He also claims to be pushing for a new pedestrian crossing at Skircoat Green and improvements to the safety of the junction of Emily Way and Free School Lane.