Councillors have saved Huddersfield’s County Court from eviction after they blocked a move to redevelop Queensgate House.

Members of Kirklees Council ’s Strategic Planning Committee had already warned they were unhappy with plans to convert offices containing the court into student flats.

And at the meeting to formally decide what to do, they gave a scathing assessment of the design, which would have seen the three storey building at the top of Chapel Hill extended to a seven storey, 156-bed block.

Despite Kirklees Council planning officials recommending approval, all seven members of the committee said they were deeply opposed to the plan.

They voted unanimously to refuse it, a move which apparently saves 27 jobs at the court.

Landlords of the 1990s-built premises told the committee the building was unsustainable in its current form as one third of it had been empty for eight years.

The court only uses two of the three floors and the applicant said the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had been unwilling to commit to a suitable long term deal following the expiry of its lease last December.

But the MoJ has been fighting to keep its short term deal at Queensgate House, sending a representative to Huddersfield to urge councillors to reject the plan.

Its spokesperson told councillors that there was no justification for altering the use of the building from employment to residential – a technical matter that council officers had said they could justify.

The spokesperson said: “My client prefers that the court remains active from Queensgate House for the foreseeable future.

“There are 27 full time jobs there which could be lost if the courts are relocated.

“There are no other suitable premises in town and the courts may have to move out of town or to premises outside of Kirklees.

“The Ministry of Justice wants them to remain at Queensgate House.”

Clr Carole Pattison was the first to speak.

“I’m still firmly opposed to this scheme for all sorts of reasons,” she said, a month on from her initial tirade against it at a planning preview meeting.

She continued: “I do think it’s over development, I do think it’s too large, I don’t think the design is very good, I do think it is employment land, I don’t think we need any more student housing.

“The university has made a lot of effort to put good buildings on the ring road , that are big, but they won’t stick out like a sore thumb like this one would do.”

Amid claims from the landlords that they had failed to attract any interest for the vacant offices, Clr Pattison said they should spend some money refurbishing them into something people “might actually want to rent”.

Clr Andrew Pinnock was also unhappy with the seven storey design of the proposed flats, saying it “reared up into the air” and would make “its over dominance of Chapel Hill even more complete”.

Clr Paul Kane disputed the applicant’s claim that the design paid tribute to area’s industrial heritage.

“It’s totally out of keeping,” he said.

“The materials don’t match surrounding areas.”

Clr Hilarie Richards dubbed the proposal “very imposing” and said the court was already in an ideal location.

Clr Donald Firth kept the criticism coming.

“It’s not a good looking building now,” he said.

“To add another few floors it’s going to look even worse. It’s best left as it is.”

Clr Donna Bellamy closed the councillors’ comments saying: “If you add another few floors you possibly aren’t going to see Castle Hill – it will block it off entirely.”