Councillors have said they’re unlikely to support more high rise student flats in Huddersfield town centre.

And one has said she thinks Huddersfield has hit saturation point for the number of digs created for undergraduates.

The comments were made amid discussions about plans to evict judges and solicitors at Huddersfield County Court so it can be converted into student accommodation.

As reported, the Ministry of Justice has objected to plans to redevelop the three-storey offices, currently home to the court at Queensgate House on the ring road.

The landlords want to add four floors onto the top of it and look set to insist that the court moves out after negotiations about its lease broke down.

But councillors have now indicated that they would not support another tall building on the skyline of the ring road or more student flats.

New images released by the applicant show how the building, close to Chapel Hill would look.

Councillors were not impressed.

“I totally object to the size and the change of use of this,” said Clr Carole Pattison at a ‘Position Statement’ discussion during Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee.

She went on: “We did agree to the conversion of the old Co-op building and we did agree to add floors on top of that.

“But I certainly wouldn’t like to see this.

“I do think we’ve reached our limit with student accommodation.”

Clr Pattison claimed Huddersfield needed small scale offices as it was losing business to Leeds.

But the report submitted by the applicant said there had been no demand for its empty office space above the county court.

It has been empty for some eight years.

Clr Rob Walker said: “The scale and height of this is of concern. This is a very high building and it’s going to affect views looking out from the centre of Huddersfield and beyond.”

Councillors Donald Firth and Andrew Pinnock also expressed concerns about the height and look of the proposed structure, which has already been altered to be lower than the original application.

Clr Pinnock said he felt it had “no redeeming features” but he noted that more student flats may be needed when 1,300 rooms at Storthes Hall campus at Kirkburton were lost to a long held plans to redevelop it for private homes.

Commenting on the councillors’ thoughts, Naresh Abrol, director of Union Property Services, who are behind the scheme, said: “I would disagree with their comments – I don’t think they’ve read the plans properly.

“We’re still going to pursue it.

“We’ve done our research and there’s still demand for quality student accommodation.”

Mr Abrol confirmed they were still in deadlock with the Ministry of Justice, who he said were not willing to commit to a long enough lease.

“A couple of years is no good for us.” he commented.