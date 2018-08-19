Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial plan to convert an old quarry near an accident blackspot into a football pitch looks set to go ahead.

There has been much disagreement in Shepley over a proposal to transform part of Marshall’s old Sovereign Quarry into a ground for Cumberworth United.

In 2016, the stone supply firm offered to make the land off the A629 Lane Head Road into a new football pitch to be used by Cumberworth juniors.

But some accused the firm of cooking up the idea as a sweetener for unpopular plans to extend Appleton’s Quarry at Birdsedge.

Others said the location was more suitable for a wildlife haven and parents parking there would make the notorious Sovereign Crossroads even more dangerous.

The difficult crossroads with the A635 Holmfirth Road and the hidden junction with Carr Lane and Cross Lane, have both been plagued by accidents over the past decade.

Almost two years since the proposal emerged, councillors on the Heavy Woollen Sub-Committee will now decide what to do.

They have been recommended by Kirklees Council planning officials to give it the go ahead.

A report, ahead of Thursday’s meeting at Dewsbury Town Hall, reveals 18 people wrote in to support the plan, while three lodged official objections.

The council’s sports development team backs the plan as it says there is a shortfall of youth football sessions in the area.

Highways officials say there shouldn’t be any problems with vehicles accessing or leaving the site.

The plan is to create a car park with space for at least 20 vehicles.

The pitch is set to host nine-a-side or five-a-side junior games and so fewer vehicles are anticipated than for senior football.