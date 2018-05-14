Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors will rule on a series of housing applications for the Holme Valley.

Four separate applications will be decided this week that will see 54 new homes built in the Holmfirth, Netherthong and Meltham areas, if all are approved by Kirklees councillors.

The applications are:

- Erection of 19 dwellings with associated parking with vehicular access Rough Nook Farm, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

- Erection of 21 dwellings on land adjacent to 8 Miry Lane, Netherthong.

- Erection of three dwellings Three Valleys, Cold Hill Lane, New Mill.

- Prior approval for change of use from office to 11 apartments Green Lane Mill, Green Lane, Holmfirth.

For the first application, 19 new homes in Meltham, officers recommend it be approved. It has been before the planning committee before but changes have been made, including to the gradient of the access.

Meltham Town Council objected to the plans too, citing drainage, lack of affordable housing detail and traffic and highways impacts.

For the Miry Lane, Netherthong application there would be five styles of new house built, they include four one-bedroom terraces, one two-bedroom terrace, six three-bedroom terraces, six four-bedroom detached and semi-detached and four five-bed homes.

The site has been subject to previous planning bids, the latter approved but never completed due to a lack of planning agreement between Kirklees and the developer.

It faces a large number of objectors, with 58 people opposing the latest plans, citing unsustainable location, too many houses, highway safety, conservation and wildlife impact.

For the New Mill bid for three houses, three five-bed luxury homes would be built on the site.

Clr Nigel Patrick, Holme Valley South Conservative, has asked the planning committee rule on the apartments plan for Green Mill Lane.

He questioned why just 14 parking spaces had been included when there was the likelihood of more spaces needed.

He also lamented the loss of employment land and raised transport issues.

Holme Valley Parish Council say they object to the application on the grounds of insufficient parking, but would accept the Grade II listed building being redeveloped with fewer flats so there was sufficient parking.

All of the applications will be considered at the Huddersfield Planning Committee on Thursday.