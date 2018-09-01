Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disappointed residents who campaigned against the siting of a huge plastic hose-making factory close to their homes say Kirklees Council ignored key evidence.

The proposal, which was unanimously approved by the council’s seven-member Strategic Planning Committee on Thursday, will consolidate all existing sites owned by Calderdale firm Aflex Hose on one parcel of land within the Bradley Business Park in Huddersfield.

It will bring employment to the area, with Aflex promising as many as 500 jobs by 2028.

Aflex managing director Jeremy Hudson said he was delighted by the committee’s decision, which recognised “the huge social and economic benefits” of the scheme.

He added that the new site would allow the company to achieve its ambitious expansion plans and that whilst the application was a contentious one Aflex would work with local residents to develop the site “in the least intrusive way possible.”

Aflex is based in Sowerby Bridge with sister sites in Brighouse and Elland. It makes specialist hoses for industry, including for car brakes and engines.

Mr Hudson said: “Aflex appreciates that this has been a contentious application given the site’s proximity to residential housing.

“Kirklees have considered all the views of the objectors and Aflex have modified their original submission to ensure our proposal was as sympathetic as it possibly could be.”

Residents from the neighbouring Woodland Glade estate attended the meeting and some spoke out against the plan. They criticised what they felt was councillors’ “lack of interest” when presented with “well thought-out and researched challenges.”

Keith Hunter, a local resident and volunteer with the environmental group Woodscape, said: “It felt as if their minds were already made up.”

Mr Hunter said a video filmed by campaigners was not screened at the key meeting because the council chamber within Huddersfield Town Hall could not support sound.

In addition drawings prepared by fellow objector David Ashwell, a retired chartered architectural technologist with 46 years’ experience in the construction industry, were also given short shrift.

“The so-called planning experts on the committee clearly didn’t understand the drawings David produced and the loss of amenity that will result.

“We first asked for drawings with a north/south cross section at the public consultation meeting held in February. The cross sections [the planning officer provided] were landscape drawings, not scale drawings with accurate ground levels.

“This is a far from complete application. It has been submitted and approved prematurely in my opinion without all of the issues being resolved. It is no better than outline planning permission at this stage.”