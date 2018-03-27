Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lindley business leaders have slammed plans to end free car parking in the village with one councillor describing them as “bonkers”.

They are worried about the impact on trade and say there is already a serious, longstanding problem with parking in Lindley which has a thriving high street but precious little parking.

The car park off Lidget Street and Holly Bank Road has 24 spaces and is very well used.

Earlier this month the Examiner reported that hundreds of free spaces were under threat after the cash-strapped Labour-run authority revealed plans to start charging people to use them.

Kirklees Council hopes to raise as much as £250,000 from the charges if it decides to adopt the controversial policy – just weeks ahead of the local elections in May.

Charging for car parking is a lucrative business with the council making £2m in parking fees during 2016/17.

Gemma Wilson, (Con, Lindley), said: “This Labour-run council should stop persecuting business and car owners and should instead start doing all they can to encourage our brilliant local businesses to continue to thrive.

“For this to even be proposed is insanely shortsighted and ill-thought through. Here in Lindley, we’ve a thriving high street made up of a great selection of well-used and well-loved independent local businesses. I’m a firm believer in supporting local shopping and would encourage people to oppose this bonkers idea in any way they can.”

Clr Cahal Burke, (Lib Dems, Lindley), said: “I want Lindley to thrive and not just survive. We need more parking spaces in Lindley. To introduce a charge on our limited spaces is short-sighted and would damage the local economy.

“We all feel very strongly about this proposal and will continue to campaign against the proposals to introduce car parking charges. We have hundreds of signed petitions and over 300 online. This campaign is really building momentum.”

Lucy Curan from the Nail Studio said: “Clients and customers shouldn’t be charged for the privilege of shopping local and supporting small businesses. Parking charges would ruin the convenience of being able to pop into independent shops and may seriously affect trade”.

Mandy Parkin-Rhodes, of Dress For Less, added: “Free short stay parking is the lifeblood of any village - take that away and businesses struggle. Councils need to understand the long term ramifications of their short term gains. Businesses close, council tax revenue is lost and, more importantly, community dies forever.”

Nicola Lee from the Children’s Bookshop said: “It is difficult in this current climate to keep small businesses running but they are vital to the wellbeing of communities and of the wider economy.

“Car parking charges will reduce the number of customers even further which would be disastrous. Please do not charge for our little car park.”

Mandy Wilson, of Manjo Home, said: “Lindley has such an issue with parking. Adding a pay and display in a currently free car park is preposterous.

“I have a shop on Lidget street and I want to encourage more customers rather than losing existing ones. Find another way of bringing in revenue than penalising independent shops which already struggle with parking for their customers.

And butcher Gary Butler said: “I object to parking charges in Lindley car park because I feel it will discourage shoppers in the village. Instead of paying to park they will start parking on a already busy Lidget Street.

“There is already a problem with people abusing the one hour parking with cars left overnight from customers at various eating places, especially Friday until Saturday lunchtime. Traffic wardens need to spend more time in Lindley. This would generate far more money than parking charges.”

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “No decision has been made on changes to parking operations. Officers will be working on a report for submission to cabinet later this year.”