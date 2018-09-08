Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South Yorkshire Police has called in counter terrorism support after a shocking incident saw Barnsley town centre put in lockdown as police swooped to search for a knife wielding attacker.

The force received multiple reports of a woman with a knife at 8.20am on Saturday.

It is thought people fled for safety inside shops and the doors of the markets – and the town's M&S stores – were locked to protect shoppers and staff.

As police swarmed on the town centre, one man was found with minor knife injuries.

A number of scenes were cordoned off and police confirmed they had a suspect in custody, which was later revealed to be a 28-year-old woman.

She is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and is being assessed by mental health experts.

On Saturday afternoon, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber confirmed detectives from the regional counter terrorism unit were involved.

A 28 year old woman arrested this morning on suspicion of attempted murder remains in police custody. The woman is currently being assessed from a mental health perspective.

He said: "We understand this morning’s incident will have been distressing and shocking for those in the town centre and wider Barnsley communities.

“Rest assured we are working relentlessly to piece together what happened.

“A kitchen knife has been recovered by officers and is being forensically examined.

"At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation (of the attacker).

"The investigation is being led by South Yorkshire Police but we are receiving support from detectives at Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

"It is not appropriate to speculate further."

Asst Chf Con Forber said an extra police presence had been assigned to the town's home League One football match versus Walsall.

There were no incidents during the game.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 246 of September 8.