England’s World Cup penalty shoot-out against Colombia was edge-of-the-seat stuff.

But one couple were able to watch the action from the comfort of a Chesterfield sofa – with free drinks to help calm the nerves.

Jo Taylor and her boyfriend Macaulay Goodward had the best seat in the house thanks to Paul Martin, landlord of The Airedale Heifer in Mirfield.

They were the latest winners of a raffle Paul is running at the pub throughout the World Cup to raise £1,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

For every England match, the sofa is lugged from its usual place in a corner of the bar and positioned in front of the pub’s big screen. The winners of the raffle get to share the comfy sofa and are given free drinks for the duration of the match.

Jo, 30, a barmaid, and Macaulay, 22, who is a plasterer, each bought 10 raffle tickets at £1 each. Said Jo: “We are both regulars and I as going to go down anyway and enjoy the match. Obviously, winning the raffle made it more interesting. It was very tense. I was on the edge of the sofa for the whole game!”

Jo admitted: “I don’t really watch football, but with the World Cup everyone gets involved. And the raffle is for a good cause.”

Said Paul: “They were really chuffed. I let Jo know they had won on Monday to give them plenty of notice before the game. It was spot-on.”

The fundraising started with a raffle to watch England’s first group game from the sofa and will continue as long as England stay in the competition.

Paul took over the pub two-and-a-half years ago after a career in the motor trade and said he enjoyed the job despite working seven days a week.

“Events like the England game make it all worthwhile,” he said. “I have noticed as England have gone along that the pub is getting busier. It’s what people come to the pub for – the atmosphere is great and they’re very patriotic.”

The fundraising goes on with England’s quarter-final tie against Sweden on Saturday. If England win, Harry Kane and his team-mates will progress to the semi-final.

Win or lose that match, they’ll have one more game to play – either as finalists with a chance of England winning the World Cup for the first time since 1966 or as one of the losing semi-finalists in a play-off for third place.