A Newsome woman told how she awoke to hear a ‘loud bang’ and discovered her boyfriend’s car was on fire.

Fortunately their neighbour had already called the fire brigade after also seeing the blaze shortly before 1am on Wednesday and crews from Huddersfield arrived quickly to Wood Lane, Newsome.

Upon arrival they found a Volkswagen Golf with its full front end ablaze.

The fire - which may have been started deliberately - quickly spread from the front of the car to the driver’s compartment and crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

The woman, who did not give her name, said: “I heard a loud bang and looked out and saw my boyfriend’s car was on fire. There were flames coming from the bonnet. I woke him up and we waited for the fire brigade.

“We don’t know what’s happened. It’s been recovered.”

Crew Commander Ben Root from Huddersfield Fire Station said the fire was probably started in the engine compartment or externally on the front bumper.

“There seems to be a trend going round at the moment of setting fire to number plates,” he said.

“It used to be a smashed window and petrol through the window but now its number plates.”