Heartless thieves broke into a pen and stole a couple’s beloved pet goats.

Pygmy goats Claudia and Sebastian were taken from the holding at Kirkhamgate, near Ossett, overnight on Thursday.

The worried owners of the goats now say they could be anywhere in West Yorkshire and are desperate for their safe return.

Stuart Parkinson, 25, from Dewsbury , said he and partner Mark Byrne noticed they were gone after Mark turned up to feed them on Friday morning to find the gate had been broken in and footsteps had been left on the ground.

A £500 reward is now being offered to anyone who can return the goats which are brother and sister.

Stuart, a retail assistant, said: “They are sentimental to us and kept more as pets than farm animals.

“They are brother and sister and only eight months old. We’re very worried they’ll be harmed or something bad will happen to them.”

The goats are normally kept in a small holding in the village along with ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons which are kept by the couple as a hobby.

Stuart added: “They are quite distinctive so if anyone sees two little goats on their own then please do ring police. The children in our family loved to see them and they were their pets, too.”

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the theft and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them via 101, quoting crime reference 13180066891 of February 9.