A dispute between a couple and a Volkswagen garage is no closer to being resolved after almost two years of wrangling – and the offer of a £1,500 ‘goodwill’ payment.

Alice Szczesnowicz and partner Jonathan Smith claim they haven’t been able to drive their Golf GTI for much of the last 22 months since it was taken for a service at the Volkswagen garage on Leeds Road.

Following the service in October 2016, the couple said that an engine management light came on and they have since endured what they described as a “nightmare” as the garage attempted to resolve issues.

Alice claimed: “We have been told of more than 15 occasions that the car is fixed but every time we have gone down the engine light comes on.”

The Golf, purchased for £16,500 from another garage three months before the October 2016 service, has had new parts and numerous checks at VW in Huddersfield during months of investigations during which VW UK supplied the couple with a courtesy car.

Alice, of Birkby, said: “It has been ridiculous and we are getting nowhere. It has been an absolute nightmare and really stressful. This has been going on for nearly two years now.

“I have had to take time off work to deal with this and it feels like it has been me chasing them.”

The dispute was referred to the National Conciliation Service (NCS) but a case worker admitted that the matter was so complex it might be better being dealt with by the courts.

The couple asked for £5,000 compensation and a replacement vehicle but VW Huddersfield rejected this, saying they hadn’t originally supplied the Golf.

In February the VW garage told the couple in a letter that the Golf had no warning lights on the dashboard and no faults showing when connected to diagnostic machines.

The letter added: “I believe that both Huddersfield Volkswagen and Volkswagen UK have both shown goodwill in the amount of free diagnostic time and loan car hire so far.”

VW added: “I would like to note that your vehicle was not purchased from Huddersfield Volkswagen or the Volkswagen network and doesn’t have a Volkswagen Das Welt Auto Approved Used Car Warranty.

“Your car is a 2012 registered car and therefore its original manufacturer’s 3 year warranty has now expired.”

In May Huddersfield VW told the NCS: “The vehicle now appears to be running well...but the customer still refuses to collect the car.”

In July Huddersfield Volkswagen offered the couple a “goodwill payment” of £1,500 on the basis of no admission of liability.

The couple were told by letter: “I now feel we have exhausted all options but to return your own car to you. Your car is ready for you to collect. If you are unhappy with our workmanship I would advise you to commission and independent engineer’s inspection of your vehicle.”

Alice and Jonathan rejected the £1,500 offer and are now considering legal action. Meanwhile, the Golf remains at the Leeds Road garage.

Huddersfield VW declined to comment when approached by the Examiner.