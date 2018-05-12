Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple were taken to hospital after late night cooking caused a kitchen fire.

The couple were alerted by smoke alarms at their home on Slade Lane at Rastrick at around 2am today.

A fire service spokesman said a man and a woman had managed to get out of the house but had breathed in smoke and were taken to hospital for a check-up.

Two dogs had managed to get out of the house and were not injured.

The spokesman said the fire, which had melted some items in the kitchen, had been started when a pan had caught fire.

Smoke alarms had activated, allowing the people inside to escape.

He said: “It could have been worse had they not had smoke alarms and for the quick attendance by the fire service.”

Fire engines from Rastrick and Huddersfield attended the incident.

An ambulance was called to take the couple to hospital.